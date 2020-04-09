WATERLOO -- An outbreak of COVID-19 has officially been declared at Grand Valley Institution for Women in Kitchener.

According to Correctional Services Canada's website as of Thursday afternoon, there were eight confirmed cases for inmates with one pending result.

The eight cases are the only ones confirmed in Ontario and apart of the 42 across the country.

A CSC representative says the situation meets the World Health Organization's definition of a disease outbreak.

The representative has also confirmed to CTV Kitchener that, as of April 6, one employee at GVI has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating at home.

They add that inmates at the institution are on a modified routine and self-isolating in their living quarters as a precautionary measure.

The first case at GVI was confirmed on March 31.