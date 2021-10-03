COVID-19 outbreak declared at JF Carmichael Public School in Kitchener

Kitchener -

Region of Waterloo Public Heath declared a COVID-19 outbreak in a cohort at JF Carmichael Public School in Kitchener on Sunday.

Public Health says an additional case has been connected to a previous infection in the same student cohort earlier this week.

The identity of the individuals is protected by privacy legislation and will not be shared.

No additional staff or students are required to isolate and no further close contacts have been identified.