KITCHENER -- A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared in Brantford General Hospital's Emergency Department.

In a Facebook post, Brant Community Healthcare System (BCHS) said two employees at the hospital had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

BCHS said no patients have been affected by the outbreak. It also said there is no clear link between the two cases.

The post said the hospital is working to keep patients, families, visitors, employees and physicians safe during the pandemic. The hospital has increased safety precautions, including enhanced cleaning, visitor limitations, screening for anyone entering a facility and mandatory masks for all staff and visitors.

The Brant County Health Unit has reported a total of 149 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 133 are considered resolved. Four people have died from the virus in the region.