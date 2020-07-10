KITCHENER -- The COVID-19 outbreak at a Scottlyn Group farm in Norfolk County is over, according to the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit.

The outbreak at the farm in Norfolk County was declared over on Friday, the health unit said in a news release.

All workers who had tested positive for the virus have now completed their self-isolation period and can return to work.

Juan López Chaparro, a 55-year-old father of four, died from COVID-19 complications during the outbreak. Chaparro was employed by the Scotlynn Group in Vittoria and had been travelling to Canada from Mexico to work there since 2010.

Around 200 migrant workers tested positive for the virus during the outbreak.

“I’d like to offer my sincerest thanks to all those community partners who helped to respond to this outbreak, including the Brant County Health Unit, the Grand River Community Health Centre, Norfolk General Hospital and Norfolk County Paramedic Services,” Dr. Shanker Nesathurai, Medical Officer of Health for the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit, said in a news release.

Public health staff will continue to work with the farm and others in the area to monitor and prevent the spread of COVID-19.