KITCHENER -- Officials are confirmed about community spread of COVID-19 following the declaration of an outbreak at a Cambridge fire department.

Region of Waterloo Public Health said three members have tested positive and it's causing concerns ahead of the holidays.

"When we talk about our essential workers, our nurses, our firefighters, they are not getting this in the hospital for the most part," Region of Waterloo CAO Bruce Lauckner said. "They are getting this from the health care settings, they are getting this in the community. I really worry the gathering will start to impact our staff like we've never seen before."

Cambridge officials didn't say how many firefighters are isolating as a result of the outbreak, citing privacy concerns.

"Fire stations are not open to the general public and firefighters who respond to calls are in full personal protective equipment for everyone's safety at all times," a release from the City of Cambridge said in part.

"We have prepared for this situation and have a comprehensive business continuity plan," Cambridge Fire Chief Brian Arnold said. "I am fully confident in my team's ability to continue to safely serve the public."

Nine staff members with Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Paramedic Services had to self-isolate in October after one member tested positive.

"We have a great part-time complement of staff who are willing to step up and help and they've been more than willing since the beginning in saying please call me," Commander of Operations Kerri Mitchell said.

Paramedics in Waterloo Region have also tested positive for the disease over the course of the pandemic.

Officials said the best gift to give the health care system this year is to avoid gatherings.

"Those essential services are increasingly at risk," Lauckner said. "I didn't feel this way in the spring. We were worried about it and aware of it, but now I am quite concerned that gathering could lead to some significant challenges for essential services."