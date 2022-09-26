COVID-19 bivalent booster available for all adults in Waterloo region

The COVID-19 bivalent booster shot is available to all adults in Ontario starting Monday.

The Cambridge Pinebush clinic will be opened 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. all week for the Omicron-targeted booster vaccine.

“We’re anticipating [for] four to six weeks that there will be this big surge and then we will reassess and see if it needs to be opened for longer,” said Jessie Johal, the director of infectious diseases COVID-19 response with the Region Of Waterloo Public Health. “Pharmacies are also offering it. Primary care providers are also offering it. So people have a lot of choice to get it.”

The Pinebush clinic started winding down operations earlier this year due to the decline in vaccine demand but reopened the mass vaccination clinic once the province approved the bivalent booster shot.

Officials with the Region of Waterloo expect around 400 people at the Pinebush clinic on the first day of reopening.

Appointments can be made online through the provincial COVID-19 vaccination portal.

The recommended wait is six months from the last booster dose.