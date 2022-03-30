Waterloo Region's largest mass vaccination clinic closes

Healthcare workers and officials gathered for one final huddle at the Pinebush vaccination clinic in Cambridge on Wednesday.

The region's largest mass vaccination clinic opened its doors to the public for the last time at 11:30 a.m. It will close just after 6 p.m.

"We are incredibly proud of the work we have done here," said clinic manager Lisa Anstey. "It has been an incredible journey."

The clinic opened in March of 2021 and has administrated 333,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since then.

At its peak, approximately 600 people worked at the site housed inside a former Rona store on Pinebush Road. Staff included retired healthcare professionals and students. There were also about 200 volunteers.

"To be able to serve and support the community during such a tough time as the pandemic has truly been our honour," said Anstey who described Wednesday as "bittersweet."

The Pinebush clinic is run by the Grand River Hospital in partnership with the Region of Waterloo.