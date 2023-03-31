COVID-19 assessment clinics in Guelph and Stratford close today

More COVID-19 assessment clinics are closing due to a decrease in demand.

Clinics in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph and Huron-Perth officially shut their doors today.

The clinic in Waterloo region closed last week.

Public heath is directing people in need of assessment to the traditional resources available for people who are ill – urgent care clinics, family doctors and pharmacies.

"Anyone that needs a COVID assessment should reach out to their family doctor and if they need a COVID swab, their family physician can do an assessment or they can go to a local pharmancy that provides the swabbing," Lori Merner, director of patient care for the Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance, said.

CTV’s Jeff Pickel will have reaction from a pharmacy and a family doctor tonight on CTV News at Five and Six.