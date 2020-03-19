KITCHENER -- The County of Brant has declared a state of emergency in response to the spread of COVID-19.

Mayor David Bailey announced the news on Thursday morning.

"We’ve made the decision to declare a state of emergency to demonstrate how serious we are about the evolving health emergency COVID-19 and to emphasize our commitment for the protection of health and safety of County residents," the mayor was quoted in a news release.

Declaring an emergency gives the county options to protect the health and safety of Brant County residents.

Bailey asks residents to remain calm and do their part by staying home and practicing social distancing when possible.

The news comes the day after Brant County confirmed its first positive case of COVID-19.

Days before, though, the Brant County Public Health Unit announced they were dealing with 25 probable cases.

According to the Public Health website, six of those tests have come back negative. There are now 18 cases that are still under investigation.

The County of Brant and the City of Brantford are calling on the community to provide any extra personal protection equipment for frontline healthcare workers.

They mention N95 and sugical masks, gloves and sanitizer as items of need.