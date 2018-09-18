

CTV Kitchener





The Cambridge Chamber of Commerce has received some backlash after questions asked to municipal election candidates were posted on social media.

Questions about marital status, belief in a higher power and how the Catholic Church handled the abuse scandal were among those asked.

The idea is to get to know the candidates on a personal level, the Chamber said.

“Yeah, the questions maybe aren’t what typically you’d have from a Chamber of Commerce, they are different,” admits Greg Durocher, president of the Chamber.

Still, he said most of the candidates responded positively to the questions, seeing it as an opportunity to tell voters more about their personal lives.

They are having board members review the questions to determine whether any would need to be removed.