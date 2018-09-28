

CTV Kitchener





Andrew Scheer is slamming the decision to move one of Tori Stafford’s killers from a maximum security prison to an Indigenous healing lodge in Saskatchewan.

The Conservative leader spoke to reporters Friday about the handling of Terri-Lynne McClintic’s case.

Scheer says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should intervene.

“The government has claimed that they don’t have the ability to fix this situation. What we’re saying is they do. They can develop a policy that would affect a broad range of offenders and put in the criteria that would absolutely reverse this decision and put McClintic back behind bars. It is up to them, they can determine how they would like to word that but they absolutely have the power to address this situation, that would include the types of crimes that McClintic has been convicted of.”

Scheer says he will table a motion next week to demand the government condemn the decision and exercise its power to reverse the move.

Correctional Service Canada won't address its decision due to what the agency calls "privacy reasons."

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale has also asked for a review of the case.

Stafford's family, meanwhile, are planning a protest in Kitchener on Novemer .

- With files from The Canadian Press