Outrage is growing across the country after Tori Stafford’s killer Terri-Lynne McClintic was moved from prison to an aboriginal healing lodge.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was asked about the decision on Wednesday, who responded by saying correction services Canada will review it.

“The minister has asked to ensure all the decisions were taken in accordance with our laws,” says Trudeau during question period.

McClintic admitted to kidnapping, sexually assaulting and murdering Stafford in 2010.

She now resides at Okimaw Ohci healing lodge in Saskatchewan which has both minimum and medium security.

“McClintic was classified as medium security back in 2014,” says the public safety minister Ralph Goodale.

Stafford’s father, Rodney says he is hopeful McClintic will be transferred back to prison and he plans on going to Parliament Hill in November to call for tougher rules for those convicted of killing children.