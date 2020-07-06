KITCHENER -- Colleges Ontario has named Conestoga President John Tibbits as its new chair.

He started his two-year term for the organization, which represents Ontario's 24 public colleges, on Monday.

“This is a critical time for Ontario’s colleges as people across the province and beyond look to us for high-quality programs and new opportunities for retraining and reskilling,” Tibbits said in a news release. “Our colleges are very nimble and can readily adapt to evolving needs while ensuring students continue to receive the very best in career-focused post-secondary education.”

As chair, Tibbits will oversee the Committee of Presidents for the province. The committee is responsible for making decisions on research, advocacy, communications, marketing and more.

In a news release, Colleges Ontario said work with the provincial government to "adopt new policies to strengthen college education," including adding new degree programs and improving apprenticeship training.

MaryLynn West-Moynes, president and CEO of Georgian College, will take over Tibbits' old position of vice-chair.