Conestoga grad gives back to school to enhance engineering and skilled trades

A Conestoga College graduate is giving back to the school by investing in the future of the skilled trades.

On Tuesday, Eclipse Automation, headquartered in Cambridge and founded by Conestoga grad Steve Mai, announced it will give $450,000 to the school’s skilled trades campus and School of Engineering over the next five years.

"We must look at trades as different than they were 30 years ago – we’re collaborating more than ever before. I know my employees, if they’re a machine builder or tool and die or electricians or engineers, they’re working together cohesively every single day and collaborating,” said Mai. “So, they’re sharing knowledge amongst themselves on a regular basis.”

The company will also be offering Conestoga students part-time, co-op and apprenticeship positions. There will also be a 'phone-a-friend' mentorship program giving students the opportunity to call Eclipse team members with technical questions.

“When I look at what a trade is today, compared to where it was 30 to 40 years ago, people looked at it more in a silo of what you did. It’s not like that anymore. The sky's the limit,” said Mai.

The donation will support Conestoga’s new skilled trade’s campus as well as its school of engineering.

Opened in September, 2022 on a 41-acre property in Cambridge, Conestoga’s skilled trades campus is a state-of-the-art facility designed specifically for the delivery of apprenticeship and post-secondary programs in the skilled trades.

“We are deeply grateful to Eclipse Automation and Accenture for their partnership and investment in Conestoga and our students,” said John Tibbits, President of Conestoga in a news release. “This generous gift will provide essential support in our efforts to provide more career-focused learning opportunities for students preparing for successful careers and futures.”