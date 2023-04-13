Conestoga College to open new campus in Guelph

Conestoga College said Thursday that the institution will be opening a new full-service programming satellite campus in the City of Guelph.

The campus is set to open as early as September 2025 at 130 Macdonell Street – the current home of Co-operators, which is planning to move into a new head office in 2024.

The college said the new campus will hold 5,000 students.

John Tibbits, president of Conestoga College, said this has been an undertaking a long time in the making.

“It’s taken years and years of discussion to get here, and this – from my point of view – is the first step…We really are going to embrace Guelph,” Tibbits said at a media conference.

He added that Conestoga College does already have a presence in Guelph, referring to the satellite campus on Speedvale Avenue.

“We’re delighted to establish a new Conestoga campus in Downtown Guelph to serve the needs of students and the local community,” Tibbits said. “The downtown location provides outstanding access to amenities, services, and transit options that will support a high-quality learning and working experience for students and employees.”

According to the City of Guelph, the new campus will offer state-of-the-art facilities and equipment, providing students with hands-on training and education in a variety of fields, including applied computer science & information technology, business, creative industries and interdisciplinary studies.

“I am thrilled that Conestoga College is choosing to build a new campus and expand in Guelph,” Mayor of Guelph Cam Guthrie said in a news release. “Colleges and trades are vital to economic development and community vibrancy. For Guelph to land an institution like Conestoga College is an incredible feat. This will reinvigorate our downtown economy, create jobs, and bring students to enjoy our shops, restaurants, and arts and culture venues.”