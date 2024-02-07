Conciliation meeting set as contract talks stall between Huron Perth Public Health and CUPE workers

A date has been set for a second conciliation meeting between Huron Perth Public Health and CUPE workers, who have been without a contract for more than three years.

According to the union, mediation is set for Feb. 15.

CUPE Local 1331 represents more than 70 employees at Huron Perth Public Health, including administrative assistants, custodians, dental assistants, dental hygienists, health promoters, IT support technicians, parent resource visitors, public health inspectors and tobacco enforcement officers.

Employees have been without a contract since Dec. 31, 2020.

In a media release, CUPE Local 1331’s president said she’s frustrated by the lengthy process and added that workers “feel disrespected by the employer.”

“We are trying to maintain as much of our predecessor collective agreements as possible and, at a time when the cost of everything has gone up, we are asking for reasonable increases to wages and benefits,” Pam Hanington said. “The employer has yet to come to the table with a deal that we can confidently take to our members; they havefailed to offer us the same wage increases that our HPPH colleagues in ONA and OPSEU received over the last three years.”

The union added that progress during bargaining talks has slowed over the last several months and, if a deal can’t be reached, members may take job action.

CUPE Local 1331 said 93 per cent of members voted to strike in September.

“We are dedicated to our work and want to avoid a strike, but we are prepared to walk off the job if the employer continues to reject the union’s proposals and does not present a fair deal,” Hanington promised in the release.

She said, besides wages and benefits, the sticking points include hours of work, overtime, and leave of absences for things like pregnancy or parental leave.