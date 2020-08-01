KITCHENER -- Waterloo residents may have noticed discoloured water coming out of their taps in recent weeks, but the City of Waterloo says there’s no reason to be concerned.

The city says they’ve heard from a number of people who say their water looks a little off.

This is likely happening due to high temperatures, low rainfall and a change in usage due to COVID-19, according to city officials.

They say that although minerals don’t pose a health risk, residents are being advised to wait for it to clear before drinking.

If water looks or smells different, people are being asked to report it to 519-886-2310.