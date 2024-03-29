KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Concern for well-being of missing teen

    Arie, 13, has been reported missing by WRPS on Mar. 29, 2024. Arie, 13, has been reported missing by WRPS on Mar. 29, 2024.
    Share

    Waterloo regional police are asking for the public's help to find a missing teen.

    Police posted around 1 p.m. Friday that 13-year-old Arie is missing.

    Arie is described as 5'3, average build, and short hair.

    Police say there is concern for their well-being. Anyone with information is asked to contact WRPS at 519-570-9777.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News