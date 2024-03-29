Concern for well-being of missing teen
Waterloo regional police are asking for the public's help to find a missing teen.
Police posted around 1 p.m. Friday that 13-year-old Arie is missing.
Arie is described as 5'3, average build, and short hair.
Police say there is concern for their well-being. Anyone with information is asked to contact WRPS at 519-570-9777.
