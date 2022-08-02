Complaints of gunshots lead to multiple charges for Mapleton man

Police have charged a 43-year-old man from Mapleton Township with multiple firearm-related offences and an impaired operations charge.

Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said on July 28, at approximately 8 p.m. officers responded to a complaint that what sounded like gunshots were being fired in the area of Road 2 North in Mapleton Township.

The gunshots were allegedly coming from a private property on Conestogo Lake., police said.

Police charged the 43-year-old with: