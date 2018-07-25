

CTV Kitchener





The regulatory body overseeing the province’s nurses says it’s receiving more complaints and reports about its members.

At the public inquiry into long term care, Anne Coghlan, the executive director of the College of Nurses of Ontario, says in light of the Elizabeth Wettlaufer murders they have seen an increase in complaints.

Coghlan also says Wettlaufer was known to them back in 1995 under her maiden name of Parker. She says the college was notified about an incident where Wettlaufer stole drugs in an attempt to die by suicide.

Wettlaufer was suspended from the hospital where she was working at the time but Coghlan says no action was taken by the college.

The regulatory body only revoked Wettlaufer’s registration after she confessed to killing eight seniors.