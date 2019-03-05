

CTV Kitchener





Businesses are starting to cash in when it comes to helping people grow their own pot plants.

U-Bud and Gro-Bo provide personal cannabis growth systems. They both say the ‘do-it-yourself’ experience is paying off.

“We're servicing GTA, Hamilton, Kitchener-Waterloo, the Niagara region, as well as Calgary,” said U-Bud president and founder David Kurth. “We are starting to expand across Canada.”

Gro-Bo provides a similar service with a different way to grow.

"A fully automated cannabis hydroponic growing system,” said CEO Bjorn Dawson. “You put your seeds in, tell the app what you planted, and it takes care of the rest for you.”

Both systems yield about three to four ounces per plant.

In Ontario, residents can grow up to four plants.

It takes about four months before the product is ready.