Community weighing in on funeral home crematorium in Kitchener

KITCHENER -

The City of Kitchener will hear from the public Tuesday night about a proposal for a crematorium at the Henry Walser Funeral Home.

The owners want to expand the Frederick Street property.

Some residents who live nearby say they didn't know installing a crematorium was part of that proposal.

However the city has previously said that notices were sent to property owners within 120 metres of the funeral home.

Feedback will be gathered at Tuesday night's meeting about the proposal to re-zone the area.

City staff will present the comments to the planning committee.

That committee will then make a recommendation to council before a final decision is made.