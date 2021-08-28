Community takes in performances in front of their doors for Galt Porchfest

KITCHENER -

Cambridge porches were rocking Saturday afternoon.

Artists performed 14 times on a dozen different porches from Glendale Place to Fourth Avenue for Galt Porchfest.

The free event was put together in hopes of connecting the community and discovering local talent.

“We think it means a lot because neighbours get to talk to each other and communicate,” said organizer Eugen Costov. “People from all over town come, and I can’t think of any other event that brings the community together like this.”

Those who don’t live in Cambridge or don’t have a front were welcome to perform as well.