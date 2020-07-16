KITCHENER -- Family and friends are trying to help a Kitchener family who are struggling to make ends meet, after their seven-month old son was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

Grayson Curtis is currently undergoing chemotherapy for a malignant rhabdoid tumour, which affects young infants and children. The cancer started in his kidney and has now spread to his liver and lungs.

His parents, Shauna Payne and Joshua Curtis, say their little boy has been strong.

“It seem like the chemo is working,” Shauna says. “Only because he seems so much happier now.”

Their ordeal started on July 1, when they noticed Grayson had a bloated belly. They initially thought he had gas, but after doctors at Grand River Hospital examined Grayson, they rushed him to McMaster Children’s Hospital in Hamilton.

Joshua says the situation was difficult at first, mostly for Grayson’s 9-year-old sister McKenna.

“She wasn’t allowed in the hospital to see her brother,” he says. “It was pretty hard for us because we’re always together.”

Over the last few weeks, Joshua and Shauna have been off work and they’ve been struggling to pay their bills.

That’s when family and friends stepped in to help them out by organizing online fundraisers and raffles.

“Within 24 hours we already exceeded $10,000,” says cousin Lucinda Payne.

“Honestly, I’m just so grateful to have, like an army behind me,” says Joshua.

Carmen Cordova, who has been a friend for more than 20 years, is also hosting a Zumbathon fundraiser next month.

“They don’t need to be worried about the logistical stuff,” she says. “They just need to worry about their emotional wellbeing.”

The Curtis family appreciates the support, as they’ve already been through a lot in the last few years.

“We’ve had four miscarriages and also had a stillborn in 2017,” says Shauna.

“They deserve every bit of help they can get,” adds Payne.

As of Thursday, the fundraising total has increased to more than $25,000.