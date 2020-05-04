KITCHENER -- More than 80 community gardens in Waterloo Region are set to reopen over the next week.

The decision follows anApril 25 amendment made by the provincial government to their emergency order on that allows the use of the spaces.

Municipalities in the Region of Waterloo will be following a coordinated approach and working with the Community Garden Council as well as Region of Waterloo Public Health to open the gardens.

Access will only be permitted to community garden volunteers with assigned plots. People using the spaces will need to adhere to a series of guidelines provided by public healthofficials.

These guidelines include:

Conduct a COVID-19 self-assessment before going to a garden

Only be on site for planting and maintenance

Community gardens must provide hand washing station and/or hand sanitizer

Gardeners must keep two metres of distance between other gardeners

Shared tools and surfaces must be disinfected after use

In Kitchener, 14 of their 35 community gardens have been reopened.

“Community gardens play a very important role in our community as an essential source of food security and as a source of community pride and volunteerism,” said Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic in a news release.

“Staff have worked closely with these key partners as well as the Region of Waterloo Public Health, to reopen gardens in a manner that will ensure safe and successful operations in what continues to be a challenging time for our community.” ​

The Cambridge Self-Help Food Bank is one of many organizations that receive food donations from community gardens in the city.

“This is an important food source for many families,” said Cambridge Mayor Kathryn McGarry in a news release.

“Growing your own food provides access to a variety of fresh produce at low cost and not only supports nutrition, but the exercise and fresh air supports improved mental health.”

Signage will be in place at all community gardens to indicate whether they are opened or closed.