WATERLOO -- Community gardeners have been given the green light for planting and harvesting.

After being closed down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the provincial government declared community gardens were, in fact, an essential source of fresh food.

“I launched a petition that took off,” said Guelph MPP Mike Schreiner. “Over 10,000 people across Ontario have signed it.”

The amendment to the emergency order from March 30 allows spots like Harcourt Communal Garden in Guelph to be open again to users.

“We’ve harvested about 55,000 pounds of vegetables in this really tiny area,” said coordinator Jill Gill.

Every season, fruits and vegetables are donation from this community garden to the Chalmers Food Pantry.

“Community gardens are a vital part of food production in Ontario,” said Schreiner. “The Premier has made the right decision to open community gardens.”

Izabla Lukomska uses the Brant Community Garden and says it helps them and others when they’re making meals like salads.

“Our neighbourhood is under social risk,” she said. “We have people, ourselves included, who experience food insecurity.

“This is our community taking care of each other with Mother Nature’s help.”

The spaces also provide mental health breaks for gardeners and volunteers.

“[You get to] do something that is really important for the community and its resilience,” said Peter Gill, a volunteer for the Harcourt Communal Garden.

Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie stresses that people using the garden should adhere to public health regulations and guidelines, like physical distancing and disinfecting.

“COVID-19 propels this issue [of food insecurity] forward even more,” he said. “I want to see more community gardens and I want to see more support.”

Jill says she’s already bought gloves for gardeners who don’t have their own.