Communities come together for United Ukraine rally in Kitchener

The Waterloo-Wellington chapter of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress held a ‘United for United Ukraine’ rally on Sunday afternoon to speak out against the Russian invasion. People who attended the event shared personal stories of escaping occupied areas.

“When I fled the war, it was so hard to make that decision because I realized I’m leaving my family,” said one rally participant.

In the late afternoon, the rally proceeded around downtown Kitchener, to raise awareness, bring attention and continued support to the people of Ukraine in their fight for freedom and unity.

“We’ve heard people whose houses had been destroyed and they had to run to Canada for shelter,” said Anton Mosunov, who belongs to a group called the ‘Russian Resistance’. “I would imagine the majority of people here still have relatives in Ukraine and are either living under occupied territories or living under constant threats of bombing.”

The group says Ukrainians who have re-settled in Waterloo region face another problem which is a lack of available and affordable housing.