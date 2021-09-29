Communitech ordered to stop supplying rapid COVID-19 test kits to parent groups

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Federal Court dismisses feds' Indigenous child-welfare appeals

The Federal Court has dismissed Ottawa's attempts to appeal a pair of rulings about providing services and compensation to First Nations children. In September 2019, the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal ruled Ottawa didn't properly fund child and family services, which resulted in it 'wilfully and recklessly' discriminating against Indigenous children living on reserve.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver