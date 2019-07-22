

Waterloo Regional Police are searching for missing a Cambridge man

Police say Jason Ng didn't show up for work on Monday morning so his boss phoned police.

They say his vehicle was found in an industrial park off Goddard Crescent and although he lives in Cambridge, he doesn't work in the area.

The 42-year-old is described as Asian, about 5’8’’ tall with a medium build. He has short, black hair, dark eyes and has prescription glasses.

Police say they are concerned for his wellbeing.

A command post has been set up for their investigation in a parking lot on Goddard Crescent in Cambridge.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.