KITCHENER -- Stratford Police are investigating a collision that left an on-duty officer with injuries.

@SPSmediaoffice Officer involved collision in the City of Stratford this evening. One officer injured & taken to hospital. Investigation ongoing. No other injuries to any members of the public. — Stratford Police Service (@SPSmediaoffice) January 4, 2020

They say it happened near Downie and George Streets around 8:30 p.m. on Friday.

The incident was not part of a pursuit and also involved three parked cars, according to officials.

The officer was taken to hospital and has since been released.

Our @SPSmediaoffice officer has been released from hospital & is doing ok. Thank you for the inquiries & well wishes. — Stratford Police Service (@SPSmediaoffice) January 4, 2020

Stratford Police say a release regarding the incident will be available Monday.