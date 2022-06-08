Collision closes major Kitchener intersection

A major Kitchener intersection is closed for a collision investigation, causing delays for commuters Wednesday morning.

In a tweet posted at 8:48 a.m. Waterloo regional police said the intersection of Lackner Boulevard and Victoria Street North was closed and warned the public to avoid the area and find an alternative route.

Police have not released information on potential injuries or the number of vehicles involved.

A red motorcycle could be seen lying on the road at the intersection.

As of 10:30, the intersection was still closed and traffic was backed up on nearby Shirley Drive.