Cold case investigation brings police to Six Nations property

Ontario Provincial Police are searching a property on Six Nations of the Grand River territory as part of their investigation into the disappearance of Amber Ellis.

Ellis, who was 33 at the time she went missing, was last seen in late February 2021 on Six Nations. Her mother reported her missing on March 8, 2021.

Before her disappearance, she lived in Hagersville, but had ties to Brantford, Cambridge, Hamilton and Norfolk County.

In October 2022, OPP said investigators suspected foul play in Ellis’ disappearance and announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Last summer, police searched a property on 6th Line in Six Nations as part of the investigation.

On June 7, 2023 police were seen on Six Nations of the Grand River territory conducting an evidence-based search in connection to the disappearance of Amber Ellis. (CTV News Kitchener)

On Tuesday, police said there would be a increased officer presence at a property on 1st Line.

Police are expected to be at the property for several days. The owners and tenants are not persons of interest, OPP said.