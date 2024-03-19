KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Cold case investigation brings police to Six Nations property

    Amber Ellis. (Supplied/OPP) Amber Ellis. (Supplied/OPP)
    Share

    Ontario Provincial Police are searching a property on Six Nations of the Grand River territory as part of their investigation into the disappearance of Amber Ellis.

    Ellis, who was 33 at the time she went missing, was last seen in late February 2021 on Six Nations. Her mother reported her missing on March 8, 2021.

    Before her disappearance, she lived in Hagersville, but had ties to Brantford, Cambridge, Hamilton and Norfolk County.

    In October 2022, OPP said investigators suspected foul play in Ellis’ disappearance and announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

    Last summer, police searched a property on 6th Line in Six Nations as part of the investigation.

    On June 7, 2023 police were seen on Six Nations of the Grand River territory conducting an evidence-based search in connection to the disappearance of Amber Ellis. (CTV News Kitchener)

    On Tuesday, police said there would be a increased officer presence at a property on 1st Line.

    Police are expected to be at the property for several days. The owners and tenants are not persons of interest, OPP said.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Hertz CEO out following electric car 'horror show'

    The company, which announced in January it was selling 20,000 of the electric vehicles in its fleet, or about a third of the EVs it owned, is now replacing the CEO who helped build up that fleet, giving it the company’s fifth boss in just four years.

    WATCH LIVE

    WATCH LIVE Former prime minister Mulroney lying in state as dignitaries, VIPs pay tribute

    A solemn parade of dignitaries and VIPs is offering condolences to the family of Brian Mulroney as the former prime minister lies in state near Parliament Hill. A guard of honour gingerly delivered Mulroney's flag-shrouded casket before Governor General Mary Simon entered to pay her respects.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News