Cohort at Courtland Avenue Public School has COVID-19 outbreak
Published Tuesday, March 9, 2021 4:03PM EST
The exterior of Courtland Avenue Public School in Kitchener. (Sept. 6, 2018)
KITCHENER -- A cohort at Courtland Avenue Public School is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.
An update on the school's website said two students in that cohort tested positive for the disease.
Officials said no other students or staff members need to self-isolate as a result of the outbreak.
The outbreak is only in one cohort and the school remains open.