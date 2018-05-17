Featured
Close call for workers after scaffolding dislodged
A truck nearly toppled a scaffold on Queen St. (Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, May 17, 2018 3:21PM EDT
Three people were working on the top level of a scaffold removing old brick from a building on Queen Street.
A truck was driving down a narrow driveway adjacent to the building they were working on.
It caught part of the scaffold, bending the steel and nearly bringing down the whole scaffold.
The street was closed Thursday afternoon so that the steel could be dismantled safely.