City of Guelph getting its first automated speed cameras
Residents of the Royal City can expect to see the city’s first-ever speed enforcement cameras roll out later this year.
On Thursday, the city said beginning Aug. 1 a total of four automated speed enforcement cameras will rotate around 16 different locations across Guelph.
“If a driver exceeds the speed limit in these areas, the registered owner of the vehicle will be automatically ticketed while cameras are in use,” the city said in a post on its website.
The rotation will be every three months.
The first locations the cameras will be set up are:
- Westwood Road, in front of Westwood Road Public School
- Colonial Drive, in front of St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic School
- Metcalfe Street, in front of King George Public School
- Ironwood Drive, in front of Fred A. Hamilton Public School
The new traffic measure comes nearly 18 months after the city installed several red light cameras at intersections to mitigate the chances of collisions.
According to the city, in 2022 the red light cameras caught 3,580 violations.
“Tickets for 3,580 red light violations were issued in 2022, resulting in revenues of $264,885,” the city said.
Collected revenues from red light and coming speed enforcement cameras are reinvested into road safety planning and improvements that help keep people in Guelph safe
