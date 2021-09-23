Automated speed enforcement now in effect at eight local school zones

KITCHENER -

Eight local school zones now have automated speed enforcement (ASE).

Waterloo Region officials said each of the zones has signage telling residents the units are operating and anyone going above the posted speed limit could receive a ticket.

ASE uses a camera and speed measurement device to record images of vehicles going above the posted speed limit.

“The automated speed enforcement program is one step forward to building safer communities in Waterloo Region,” regional Coun. Tom Galloway said in a news release. “This technology will enhance the safety and experience of all road users, particularly those using active transportation, as they walk and bike to school.”

Regional officials said they worked with local municipalities to find ways to reduce traffic speeds in school zones.

These schools have ASE technology in place:

Cedar Creek Public School, Hilltop Drive, Township of North Dumfries

Foundation Christian School, Katherine Street, Township of Woolwich

Franklin Avenue Public School, Franklin Avenue, City of Kitchener

Keatsway Public School, Keats Way, City of Waterloo

Laurentian Public School, Westmount Road, City of Kitchener (Regional Road)

New Dundee Public School, Bridge Street, Township of Wilmot (Regional Road)

St. Clement Catholic Elementary School, Lobsinger Line, Township of Wellesley

St. Gabriel Catholic Elementary, Guelph Avenue, City of Cambridge

The region is responsible for administering ASE on municipal roadways, along with issuing and administering fines.

Here is a map of all the schools were ASE is now in effect: