Cities urge residents to report coyote sightings
Coyote sightings are not unusual, but some Ontario communities are asking residents to report them as mating season gets underway.
The City of Brantford has been receiving reports of the animals during both daytime and evening hours in residential areas.
However they are not aware of any attacks.
“Coyotes do not intentionally pose a danger or safety risk to the public and usually avoid people whenever possible,” the city said in a media release. “However, coyotes are wild animals and should not be approached. Any availability of water, shelter and food sources such as garbage, pet food, and birdfeeders make residential areas attractive to coyotes.”
The city is asking residents to use its online reporting tool so they can monitor sightings and share that data with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.
Last year there were seven unprovoked coyote attacks on people in Burlington.
In response, the city launcheda task force to address the issue.
“After we created a task force and we had the animal services team out there proactively dealing with the situation, we saw a drastic decline in the aggressive attacks against residents,” said Nick Anastasopoulos, the director of Burlington’s building and bylaw department.
Now that mating season has begun, coyotes are on the move and can seem more aggressive.
“They’re going to protect their pups,” explained Anastasopoulos. “If you’re walking larger dogs, they just [see] them as threats.”
The City of Toronto said it’s aware of 252 sightings in January, while Mississauga has heard of one coyote conflict this year.
All three cities are urging residents to report sightings and dens located near neighbourhoods.
According to Colleen St. Clair, a biological sciences professor at the University of Alberta and creator of the Edmonton Urban Coyote Project, mating season begins in mid-January and continues until mid-March.
“The animals move into towns and cities where they feel ‘generally’ safer, which has increased the instance of people feeding them,” she told The Canadian Press. “They become very aggressive when they’re fed by people.”
DETERRING COYOTES
The City of Brantford says there’s some simple things homeowners can do to prevent unwanted visits:
- Do not feed coyotes as it makes them less fearful of humans and they can grow accustomed to human food which may lead to more aggressive behaviour to both people and pets
- Remove potential shelter, water and food sources (garbage bins, pet food and birdfeeders) to a place the animals cannot access and try to put waste containers out closer to collection time
- Coyotes are attracted to dog feces so keep your property clean
- Keep cats indoors and don’t leave small dogs outside unsupervised
- Install flashing lights and/or motion sensors
- Pick ripe fruit and seeds from trees and remove them from the ground
- Place heavy-duty fences around vegetable gardens
- Considering putting up a fence on your property
- Clear away bushes and dense weeds near your home (where coyotes could seek shelter)
- Close off empty spaces under porches, desks and shed (which coyotes could use as a den to raise their young)
COYOTE ENCOUNTER GUIDELINES
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry has released guidelines for anyone who may spot or even encounter a coyote in their neighbourhood:
- Never approach or touch a coyote
- Pick up small children and pets
- Do not turn your back on or run from a coyote
- Back away from the coyote and remain calm
- Stand tall, wave your hands and make lots of noise
- Consider carrying a flashlight to scare the animals away
REPORTING SIGHTINGS
If you see a coyote, reports can be made on the City of Brantford’s website.
For any sick or injured animal, the city asks residents to call Hillside Kennels at 519-469-3247 or 1-888-469-3247.
Call 911 if a coyote poses an immediate threat.
-- With files from The Canadian Press
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Liberals withdraw bill's assault-style firearm definition, promise more consultation
The federal Liberals have withdrawn an amendment to their gun bill aimed at enshrining a definition of banned assault-style firearms, citing 'legitimate concerns' about the need for more consultation on the measure.
Oldest preserved vertebrate brain found in 319-million-year-old fish fossil
The oldest preserved vertebrate brain has been found in a 319-million-year-old fossilized fish skull that was removed from an English coal mine over a century ago.
Ottawa tight-lipped on details as Canada, U.S. call out China over balloon
Canada announced that it had called China's ambassador onto the carpet as Ottawa and Washington expressed their disapproval Friday over a high-altitude balloon found to have been hovering over sensitive sites in the United States.
Federal department fires 49 employees for claiming CERB while employed
A federal government department has fired 49 employees who received the Canada Emergency Response Benefit while they were employed.
Canadian COVID-19 vaccine manufacturer Medicago Inc. shutting down
Medicago Inc., the Quebec-based drug manufacturer of a Canadian COVID-19 vaccine and other plant-based drugs, is being shut down by parent company Mitsubishi Chemical Group.
White-tailed deer harbouring COVID-19 variants thought to be nearly extinct in humans: study
White-tailed deer may be a reservoir for COVID-19 variants of concern including Alpha, Delta and Gamma, according to new research out of Cornell University that raises questions about whether deer could re-introduce nearly extinct variants back into the human population.
First-year university student from northern Ontario wins $48M in lottery, making history
Canada's newest millionaire, an 18-year-old university freshman from northern Ontario, has achieved a lot of firsts with a recent lottery win. Here is her story.
'Bobi is special': Portuguese pooch breaks record for oldest living dog ever
A Portuguese dog named Bobi has been named the world’s oldest living dog by Guinness World Records, which claims the pooch is also the oldest canine ever recorded.
Airlines ask Supreme Court to hear case on passenger bill of rights
A group of airlines is asking the Supreme Court of Canada to hear their case after a lower court largely upheld the validity of Canada's air passenger bill of rights.
London
-
Bus cancellations and road conditions
Extreme cold and snow squall warnings are impacting roads and school bus operations in the region, and multiple area roads and highways have been closed by OPP due to hazardous driving conditions.
-
Grim discovery prompts 'active police investigation' in Woodstock
The public is being asked to avoid the area of Sixth Avenue in Woodstock, Ont. on Friday afternoon due to an “active police investigation” following a grim discovery made by police.
-
Fire rips through home on Adelaide Street North
London, Ont. firefighters faced challenges on two fronts as they battled a blaze on Adelaide Street North early Friday morning. The first challenge was the snow and freezing overnight temperatures.
Windsor
-
A look back in time: Woman on mission to identity people in old photographs
A River Canard, Ont. woman is on a mission to identify several unknown people in a handful of old photographs she said she found in a box inside her attic. She said she discovered the pictures and postcards while decluttering her home as part of her New Year’s resolution, noticing many date back to the mid 1940s.
-
WECHU board supports 'compromise' allowing SafePoint to open at previously approved location
The Windsor-Essex Board of Health will move ahead with a compromise that will allow the SafePoint consumption and treatment site (CTS) to open at its previously approved location as soon as possible.
-
Home sales down 47 per cent in Windsor-Essex
Real estate in Windsor-Essex has been a rollercoaster ride over the past few years and in January, the wild ride continued.
Barrie
-
Whiteouts close Highway 400 from Cookstown to Barrie
As the region continues to be blasted by heavy winter weather, there are several road closures to report.
-
-
Collingwood man charged after wife's body found in vehicle
A Collingwood man is facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of his wife, whose body was found inside a vehicle in the Blue Mountains last week.
Northern Ontario
-
First-year university student from northern Ontario wins $48M in lottery, making history
Canada's newest millionaire, an 18-year-old university freshman from northern Ontario, has achieved a lot of firsts with a recent lottery win. Here is her story.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Highway 400 closure in effect north of Toronto due to 'extreme winter weather'
Ontario Provincial Police have closed a portion of Highway 400 north of Toronto following multiple collisions due to whiteout conditions.
-
Four Americans, two Canadians fined $50K for illegal moose hunting in northern Ont.
An investigation that lasted almost two years has resulted in moose hunting violation convictions for six people and a lodge in Red Lake in northwestern Ontario.
Ottawa
-
Federal department fires 49 employees for claiming CERB while employed
A federal government department has fired 49 employees who received the Canada Emergency Response Benefit while they were employed.
-
Winterlude cancels all outdoor activities due to extreme cold
Winterlude kicked off in Ottawa and Gatineau on Friday, but the extreme cold weather conditions forced the cancellation of all outdoor events on opening day.
-
EXTREME COLD WARNING
EXTREME COLD WARNING | Deep freeze hits Ottawa, wind chill drops below -40
Extreme cold temperatures will continue to grip Ottawa and eastern Ontario Friday night and Saturday morning, with the wind chill making it feel colder than -40.
Toronto
-
Speed cameras clocked a car driving 70 km/h over the limit. Here's how the owner fought the ticket and won
After being charged with speeding by a city-operated photo radar device, a Toronto family was able to successfully fight the charge in court largely due to one small detail.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Highway 400 closure in effect north of Toronto due to 'extreme winter weather'
Ontario Provincial Police have closed a portion of Highway 400 north of Toronto following multiple collisions due to whiteout conditions.
-
Police identify man wanted for manslaughter charge in death of former CBC journalist
The death of a longtime CBC journalist who was shoved to the ground in Toronto has now been classified as a homicide and police have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in the case.
Montreal
-
Montreal billionaire steps down from Future Electronics after allegations involving teenage girls
A reclusive billionaire who headed a Montreal tech company is stepping down one day after Radio-Canada/CBC published a report that alleged he paid teenage girls for sex for more than a decade.
-
What the closing of Eater Montreal means for the city's food and drink scene
Eater Montreal is shutting down its online publication that for years has been a go-to source for the happenings in the city's distinguished food and dining scene. Food critics in Montreal are now wondering what the loss will mean for local businesses that relied on the publications reviews.
-
Montreal Children's Hospital performs first cochlear implant surgery on young 'super hear-o'
Two weeks ago, a child with hearing loss being treated at the Montreal Children's Hospital underwent cochlear implant surgery, a procedure that was only offered in Quebec City until now.
Atlantic
-
Blizzard warning and snow squall watches issued as bitter cold arrives in Maritimes
Temperatures are plummeting across the Maritimes as a blast of Arctic air moves into the region.
-
Warming centres open as the Maritimes prepare for blast of cold weather
With frigid temperatures in the forecast, Environment Canada has issued extreme cold warnings for all three Maritime provinces.
-
Some N.S. wineries worry as approaching cold temperatures threaten grapevines
Wineries throughout the region are keeping a close eye on the weather as an approaching cold snap threatens their grapevines.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police respond to two homicides in two hours
The Winnipeg Police Service responded to two homicides in the span of two hours this week.
-
Manitoba Metis Federation citizenship cards can now be used at liquor stores
Manitoba has expanded the types of identification acceptable for use to purchase liquor, cannabis and lottery tickets in the province.
-
Winnipeg company to help with sleep test backlog
The private company providing Manitobans with 1,000 at-home sleep study tests said its product will work in tandem with the sleep disorder lab.
Calgary
-
'Groundswell of opposition': firearms bill backtrack applauded by critics in Alberta, Ottawa
Alberta's justice minister is celebrating Friday's scrapped amendments to the federal firearms legislation, but Tyler Shandro believes more work needs to be done on Bill C-21.
-
Calgary police seek assistance identifying suspect in casino heist
Calgary police are seeking public assistance identifying a man suspected of being responsible for a casino robbery that took place Tuesday night in southeast Calgary.
-
Calgary woman suing Alberta government over prescribed opioid use restrictions
A Calgary woman is suing the Alberta government over regulations that would prevent her from obtaining hydromorphone, a potent opioid she takes three times a day to treat her severe opioid use disorder.
Edmonton
-
City crews plow northeast Edmonton neighbourhood 5 days after driver ticketed
An Edmonton man who received a ticket from the city under the phase 2 residential parking ban earlier this week says his street has finally been plowed — five days after his vehicle was ticketed.
-
AHS taking over Red Deer supervised consumption site and making it mobile
Red Deer's supervised consumption service is transitioning to a mobile site in the coming months, the Alberta government announced on Friday.
-
Feds announce $500M contract with Edmonton company for green electricity
The Government of Canada has partnered with two major energy providers in Western Canada on renewable energy projects.
Vancouver
-
Fatal shooting of Burnaby teen may be connected to Surrey vehicle fire: IHIT
Homicide investigators are looking into whether a vehicle fire in Surrey on Thursday morning is connected to the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Burnaby hours later.
-
'Violent' repeat offender wanted after fleeing from Surrey recovery home: RCMP
Mounties are warning the public about a man they describe as a "violent, high-risk, repeat offender," who may be back in the Okanagan after fleeing from a recovery home in Surrey.
-
Surrey RCMP seek suspect seen committing indecent acts in residential area
Mounties are investigating a string of indecent acts that allegedly occurred over the course of a day in Surrey's Cloverdale neighbourhood earlier this week.