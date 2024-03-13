Circular Store in downtown Guelph closing its doors

A year after it opened in the downtown core, the Guelph Tool Library’s Circular Store is closing – but organizers are hopeful it won’t be gone for long.

“We are the only thrift store in downtown Guelph,” said Claire Cowan, chair of the GTL’s board of directors, highlighting the shop’s importance.

The Circular Store opened in February 2023, serving as a thrift store and mini recycling centre. Along with offering goods at low costs, the location accepted hard to recycle items like cell phones, eye glasses, coffee packaging, disposable razors and shampoo bottles.

By March 28, the racks and shelves will be cleared.

Loyal customers said they’re sad to see it go.

“We don’t want to lose our store because there’s people out there that don’t have the money that can’t afford it,” said Janice Furlano.

The shop’s sliding scale pricing has made their offerings more accessible for people like her. The location also added to its accessibility.

“I only live down the street, so all I do is just walk down and come here,” Furlano said.

The shop is also close to city bus routes and within walking distance of many vital downtown services.

Despite the store’s success, which made it more of a permanent fixture rather than the pop-up shop it started out as, there are several closing sales for the remainder of the month.

The shop cannot operate any longer because funding from the Circular Opportunity Innovation Launchpad has run out, which helped cover their expenses.

“We are looking for new funding opportunities, new ideas of how to keep the Circular Store [going],” said Cowan.

The Guelph Tool Library, meanwhile, will remain open for people who can pay an annual fee of $60 to rent out various tools and household items.

While the thrift store may be closing, organizers hope it won’t be long before they can welcome people back.

“We are saying goodbye for now,” Cowan added. “Not goodbye forever.”