Circular Store in downtown Guelph closing its doors
A year after it opened in the downtown core, the Guelph Tool Library’s Circular Store is closing – but organizers are hopeful it won’t be gone for long.
“We are the only thrift store in downtown Guelph,” said Claire Cowan, chair of the GTL’s board of directors, highlighting the shop’s importance.
The Circular Store opened in February 2023, serving as a thrift store and mini recycling centre. Along with offering goods at low costs, the location accepted hard to recycle items like cell phones, eye glasses, coffee packaging, disposable razors and shampoo bottles.
By March 28, the racks and shelves will be cleared.
Loyal customers said they’re sad to see it go.
“We don’t want to lose our store because there’s people out there that don’t have the money that can’t afford it,” said Janice Furlano.
The shop’s sliding scale pricing has made their offerings more accessible for people like her. The location also added to its accessibility.
“I only live down the street, so all I do is just walk down and come here,” Furlano said.
The shop is also close to city bus routes and within walking distance of many vital downtown services.
Despite the store’s success, which made it more of a permanent fixture rather than the pop-up shop it started out as, there are several closing sales for the remainder of the month.
The shop cannot operate any longer because funding from the Circular Opportunity Innovation Launchpad has run out, which helped cover their expenses.
“We are looking for new funding opportunities, new ideas of how to keep the Circular Store [going],” said Cowan.
The Guelph Tool Library, meanwhile, will remain open for people who can pay an annual fee of $60 to rent out various tools and household items.
While the thrift store may be closing, organizers hope it won’t be long before they can welcome people back.
“We are saying goodbye for now,” Cowan added. “Not goodbye forever.”
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
New details surface about family members killed in shooting in Toronto's Regent Park
New details have come to light about the family that was at the centre of a daylight shooting in Regent Park on Tuesday afternoon.
Putin's nuclear warning: A Canadian expert explains the threat level
At the height of the cold war, a statement like Russian President Vladimir Putin's warning to the west that his country is militarily and technically ready to deploy its nuclear arsenal would have shaken the world to its core.
U.S. cinnamon recalls: What Canadians need to know
Ground cinnamon is being recalled in the U.S. after elevated levels of lead were found in some products. In Canada, officials say they're monitoring the investigation.
'A very serious crisis': Canada's wild pig population poses threat to neighbouring U.S. states
Invasive wild boars that have been roaming the prairies for decades are now at risk of jumping the border.
Magazine names Alberta town among the 'most beautiful in the world'
A community nestled in the Rocky Mountains is the only Canadian destination named on a list of the most beautiful small towns in the world.
Baking business launches Newfoundland's first cake vending machine
A baking couple in the St. John's area says they’ve cooked up the first cake vending machine in Newfoundland and Labrador.
Auditor general's office fires two employees for taking government contracts on the side
Two employees at the office of the Auditor General of Canada (OAG) have been fired for making money from federal contracts while working for federal auditor Karen Hogan.
Ottawa announces funding to study links to 'violent extremism' in video games
The federal government announced Wednesday funding of more than $300,000 to examine how gaming communities can potentially create environments conducive to radicalization and violent extremism.
Texas man who lived seven decades in iron lung dies at age 78
A Texas man who spent most of his 78 years using an iron lung chamber and built a large following on social media, recounting his life from contracting polio in the 1940s to earning a law degree, has died.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.