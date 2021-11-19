Christmas tree goes up in Uptown Waterloo
The Christmas tree in Waterloo Public Square. (Dave Petitt/CTV Kitchener) (Nov. 19, 2021)
WATERLOO -
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Uptown Waterloo.
The Christmas tree was installed in Waterloo Public Square on Thursday and is set to be decorated in the coming weeks.
A virtual tree lighting ceremony will take place on Dec. 3 at 7 p.m.
People are able to watch the tree light up online.
