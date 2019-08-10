

CTV Kitchener





The holidays have arrived early in Cambridge.

The city says the cast and crew from “Magical Christmas Shoes” will be filming scenes in the vicinity of 42 Ainslie Street North.

A film unit, Christmas décor, and fake snow could be seen at the location on Saturday.

The City of Cambridge adds that the proposed film schedule will be 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, 4 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Monday, and 5 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Thursday.

Reid’s Chocolate, Candy and Nut Shop is expected to play a starring role in the project and be closed or have limited hours during filming.

Intermittent traffic stoppages on Ainslie Street North between Thorne and Dickson Streets may occur outside of rush hours.

Regional Police will be onsite of the set.