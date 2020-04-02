KITCHENER -- The Region of Waterloo's temporary childcare programs for emergency workers during the COVID-19 pandemic have begun.

The Edith Macintosh Children's Centre in Kitchener and The Christopher Children's Centre in Cambridge were open on Friday only to children of frontline workers.

The programs run 24/7 and are available to healthcare workers, police officers, firefighters, paramedics, and others who don't have any other childcare options.

Only children aged 12 and younger qualify for the programs.

"We have created a unique environment that has much lower ratios and smaller groups," said Barb Cardow, Director of Children Services for the region. "We are putting children from the same families together into groups.

"We have developed strict criteria around screening and sanitary practices and physical distancing practices."

The programs are being funding by the Ontario Minister of Education.