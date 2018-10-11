Featured
Child suffers life-threatening injuries in dirt bike accident
An OPP cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, October 11, 2018 10:52AM EDT
A five-year-old boy was seriously injured after losing control of a dirt bike.
It happened on Domville Street in Arthur on Wednesday before 6:30 p.m.
Police reported that the child lost control of a dirt bike and hit a tree on private property.
He was wearing a helmet when the collision happened.
The male was first transferred to local hospital, and then airlifted to a trauma centre for the injuries, which were life-threatening.
The cause of the collision was still being investigated by the Wellington County OPP, but police did call it an accident.