A five-year-old boy was seriously injured after losing control of a dirt bike.

It happened on Domville Street in Arthur on Wednesday before 6:30 p.m.

Police reported that the child lost control of a dirt bike and hit a tree on private property.

He was wearing a helmet when the collision happened.

The male was first transferred to local hospital, and then airlifted to a trauma centre for the injuries, which were life-threatening.

The cause of the collision was still being investigated by the Wellington County OPP, but police did call it an accident.