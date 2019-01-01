

CTV Kitchener





A popular ski hill in Kitchener has opened to the public after a series of rain and mild temperatures delayed its opening.

The resort was initially scheduled to open on Dec. 22 but was pushed back due to the mild weather. Chicopee was then aiming to open on Boxing Day however the rain took a toll on hills.

For the last couple of weeks the ski hill has had its snow cannons working around the clock to produce a solid base of 30 centimetres.

“We’ve made a lot of snow,” says Bill Creighton the executive director. “We’ve got about 12 million gallons of water on the hill.”

Chicopee officially opened on Tuesday with five runs ready for the public to enjoy.

Officials hope to continue producing snow until all 11 runs are open.