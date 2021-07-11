Advertisement
Chemical leak at Kitchener company prompts response
Published Sunday, July 11, 2021 3:11PM EDT
Airboss Rubber Compounding in Kitchener. (Johnny Mazza/CTV Kitchener) (July 11, 2021)
KITCHENER -- A chemical leak at Airboss Rubber Compounding in Kitchener has fire officials investigating.
Crews responded to reports of the leak at the Glasgow Street facility early Sunday morning.
Kitchener Fire says a product that was being used was creating concerning vapour.
The product was removed from the building before the structure was ventilated.
No injuries were reported.