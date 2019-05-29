

CTV Kitchener





A collision involving five vehicles stalled traffic on a busy road in Kitchener on Wednesday morning.

It happened on Homer Watson Boulevard near Beasley Drive at around 8 a.m.

Officials said one person suffered minor injuries and a pregnant woman was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The other drivers sustained minor injuries but didn't need any treatment.

Police closed Homer Watson temporarily while they investigated. The investigation is still ongoing, but police say charges are pending.

They are reminding the public to slow down and maintain a safe distance while following another vehicle.

Information regarding charges was not available.