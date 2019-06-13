

CTV Kitchener





Police have charged a man in connection to an incident where a boat sunk and killed one person near Owen Sound.

It happened in Colpoys Bay on Georgian Bay on June 7 at around 10:30 p.m.

Grey Bruce provincial police were called to the scene after a 911-caller heard calls for help coming from the water.

When they arrived, they found that a 16-foot boat had sunk and four people were in the water.

Three of them were rescued—two, aged 19 and 22, were taken to hospital for cold water exposure. A fourth person was found dead in the water.

Police have identified him as Tyson Denning, 26, of East Garafraxa Township.

Christopher Solomon, 39, has been charged with impaired operation of a vessel causing death. Police did not indicate what they believe Solomon was impaired by.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact Grey Bruce OPP. If you’d like to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers instead.