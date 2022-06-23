Charges laid in alleged home renovation scam

A Peterborough man has been arrested for an alleged renovation scam in Cambridge.

Waterloo regional police said on April 24 they were contacted by the victim who said they had paid a deposit for home renovations but the work was never completed.

They later determined that a deposit had been sent on April 13 and a refund had never been received by the victim.

Police arrested a 45-year-old Peterborough man on June 21 and charged him with fraud under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime.

He has not been named by police.