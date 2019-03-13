

CTV Kitchener





A driver has been charged after a crash in Cambridge sent one person to hospital.

Regional police responded to the collision on Tuesday evening.

Police say a pickup truck was heading south on Hespeler Road when an SUV heading in the other direction tried to make a left hand turn onto Dunbar Road.

The vehicles collided in the intersection, causing the SUV to crash into another vehicle.

A passenger in the pickup truck was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The intersection was closed for several hours.

The driver of the SUV was charged with turning not in safety. She was not identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.