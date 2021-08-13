KITCHENER -- Charges have been dropped against an Ontario Provincial Police inspector in a fraud case involving Wayne Gretzky memorabilia.

Insp. June Dobson was arrested by Brantford police in December 2020 after evidence was found during another investigation into memorabilia allegedly stolen from Walter Gretzky's home.

The Crown confirmed charges of fraud over $5,000 and breach of trust against Dobson were withdrawn.

A statement from Dobson's lawyer said she was a long-time friend of Walter Gretzky, and he gave her a stick Wayne had used as a young boy more than a decade ago.

"Over the years, Inspector Dobson had been in Gretzky's home hundreds of times and had access to everything," the statement said in part. "Inspector Dobson never accepted nor possessed any game-used or worn Wayne Gretzky memorabilia and had absolutely nothing to do with the theft allegation involving Ken Hadall."

The lawyer added Dobson was transparent through the process of selling the stick to a collector in 2019.

CTV Kitchener has reached out to Brantford police and OPP for comment.

Hadall was charged with theft over $5,000 and possession over $5,000.