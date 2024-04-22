Charges anticipated in serious Kitchener crash

A 22-year-old woman has been seriously injured in a crash at the intersection of Fischer Hallman Road and Victoria Street South in Kitchener.

Waterloo regional police say it happened around 4:15 p.m. on Monday.

In an update Tuesday morning, police said charges are anticipated.

The woman, who was driving an Audi sedan, was airlifted to hospital by Ornge.

The other driver, a 27-year-old man who was in a Ford pickup, was assessed for minor injuries at the scene by paramedics.

Just after 5:30 p.m., police said officers will be flying a Remotely Piloted Vehicle (RPV) in the area to collect evidence.

The crash caused heavy delays and road closures.

On Tuesday, police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has dash cam footage, is asked to contact investigators at 519-570-9777 ext. 8856.